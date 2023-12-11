NMB assures safe drinking water despite confirmed cholera cases

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality in the Eastern Cape has assured residents that its water is safe to drink, following a confirmed case of cholera in a resident who was admitted to the hospital last week.

The Metro says the affected person was the only one to get sick in the household.

Deputy Director for Municipal Health Services, Patrick Nodwele, says further investigation revealed there was sewage blockage in the yard of the affected person which was subsequently fixed.

Dr Nodwele says the municipality is conducting cholera a surveillance programme in wastewater for early detection of cholera cases.

“At this stage, we don’t think the community should be worried about municipal drinking water although they should remain vigilant at all times. Because the municipal water is treated to the highest standard, we advise communities should remain vigilant at all times and should report any suspicion of excessive diarrhoea.”