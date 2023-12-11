Mafe not fit to stand trial in Parliament fire case, court rules

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Cape High Court Judge, Nathan Erasmus, has ruled that Parliament fire accused, Zandile Mafe, is not fit to stand trial and is not capable of following the case to mount a proper defence.

Judge Erasmus has found that doctors have vast experience in this field and there is no reason to doubt Dr Thupana Seshoka’s testimony about the panel of experts that compiled the report and its findings.

The report found Mafe to be schizophrenic with grand persecutory delusions.

Mafe faces several charges including arson, terrorism, and housebreaking following the fire that destroyed large parts of the parliamentary precinct about two years ago.

Earlier this year, Mafe admitted in the Western Cape High Court that he had burned down Parliament.

Judge Nathan Erasmus had to temporarily adjourn court proceedings when Mafe went on a tangent, shouting profanities against white people and the Jews. He said at the time he should be punished.

“I want a life sentence of 25 years from now, 2023, until after 2043. I’m not afraid of a life sentence. The service delivery protests which occurred outside are about my release. Last year, service delivery protests occurred 5000 times and most of it was violent service delivery.”

