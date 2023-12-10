Ten drunk driving arrests in Limpopo on Saturday

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Ten motorists arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol will appear in different courts in Limpopo on Monday.

Department of Transport spokesperson Tidimalo Chuene says that the drivers were arrested in different districts on Saturday.

Chuene emphasised that drunk drivers pose a serious threat to road users.

“We have a total of 10 male motorists that were arrested at different parts of the province for driving under the influence of alcohol. Two drivers were arrested at Laboring in Mopani district, five drivers at Tzaneen, that district in Waterberg, one driver was arrested in Northam and two in Modimolle. Drunk drivers pose a serious threat to road safety because accidents they are involved in are often fatal. ”