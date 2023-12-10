EFF doubles efforts to collapse ANC in Eastern Cape

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema says the party is doubling its efforts to remove the African National Congress (ANC) from power in the Eastern Cape.

He says the province is a stronghold of the ANC and should it be removed in the province it will not have an outright majority after next year’s elections.

Speaking in East London at the EFF’s Provincial Ground Forces Forum, Malema says the Eastern Cape remains underdeveloped due to a lack of proper leadership.

“The survival of the ANC depends on the Eastern Cape. Everywhere else the ANC is failing dismally except in the Eastern Cape. That’s why in the Eastern Cape a double effort must be put in place so that the ANC fails and when it fails it fails the whole of South Africa,” adds Malema.

CIC Julius Malema Addresses Eastern Cape Ground Forces Forum. https://t.co/48npoJV3Bc — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) December 10, 2023