City of Tshwane apologises for water cuts in Akasia

The City of Tshwane says the Akasia reservoirs are still empty following a power failure at Rand Water’s Palmiet Pump Station on Friday.

Power was restored on the same day but Rand Water’s system is still struggling to recover.

The high-lying areas of Soshanguve are also without water. This  as water levels at the Soshanguve L Reservoirs in the north of Pretoria remain critically low.

The city’s spokesperson Selby Bokaba says, “The following areas in Akasia are affected Ninapark, Theresapark, Theresaburg, Chantelle, Wolmer, Dorandia, [Orchards] and Amandasig. The affected residents will be updated as and when there are developments. The city apologises for the inconvenience caused.”

