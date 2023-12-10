City of Tshwane apologises for water cuts in Akasia

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The City of Tshwane says the Akasia reservoirs are still empty following a power failure at Rand Water’s Palmiet Pump Station on Friday.

Power was restored on the same day but Rand Water’s system is still struggling to recover.

The high-lying areas of Soshanguve are also without water. This as water levels at the Soshanguve L Reservoirs in the north of Pretoria remain critically low.

The city’s spokesperson Selby Bokaba says, “The following areas in Akasia are affected Ninapark, Theresapark, Theresaburg, Chantelle, Wolmer, Dorandia, [Orchards] and Amandasig. The affected residents will be updated as and when there are developments. The city apologises for the inconvenience caused.”

Akasia Water Oùtage:

Location for water tankers – Amandasig tanker is at Baobab complex – Magalies Estates 1 and 2 tanker at the gates – Villa Lantana tanker at the entrance. – Ward 4, Chantelle, tanker at Corner Salie street and Poplar street — City of Tshwane (@CityTshwane) December 10, 2023