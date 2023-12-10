Tolerating corruption made Ramaphosa’s new dawn a pipe dream: Msimang

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Former African National Congress Veterans’ League deputy president, Mavuso Msimang, says tolerating corruption and shielding incompetent people has made party President Cyril Ramaphosa’s new dawn a pipe dream.

He was speaking in an exclusive interview with the SABC News following the termination of his ANC (African National Congress) membership.

Msimang resigned from the party after accusing it of endemic corruption with no plan to address it.

He says Ramaphosa’s decision to associate with shady characters has cost him his reputation.

“I thought he was working something out and it was clear that it wasn’t happening. But when crazy things did take place like the stealing that took place, the corruption around the COVID, you know the PPE.”

“I mean the sanction that ought to happen if you do nothing else, forget what the courts do … is to say this one must be out of here, We will deal with them because no one is entitled to a position of sort,” adds Msimang.

The video below is the full interview with Mavuso Msimang