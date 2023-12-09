Higher Education secures almost R4 bln for missing middle students

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande says his department has secured nearly R4 billion to fund the so called missing middle students.

He appeared before Parliament’s Portfolio Committee to discuss the sector’s readiness for the 2024 academic year.

Students who fall in the missing middle are those whose parents or guardians earn between R350 000 and R600 000 per year, disqualifying them from benefiting from the National Student Finanancial Aid Scheme (NSFAS).

Nzimande says while it may not be sufficient, the money will go a long way.

“We have raised R3.8 billion. Our figures tell us the money will go a long way, in addressing missing middle, in terms of latest actuarial stats we have. If calculate families not earning R600 000 per annum.”