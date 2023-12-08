Alleged Phala Phala robbery mastermind Imanuwela David denied bail

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The alleged mastermind behind the burglary at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm, Imanuwela David has been denied bail by the Bela-Bela Magistrate’s Court in Limpopo.

The court has said that David doesn’t have a stable address and is a flight risk.

David and his two co-accused are facing the charges of house breaking, theft and conspiracy to commit house breaking with intent to steal.

They allegedly stole 580 000 US dollars at the president’s farm in February 2020.

David has been remanded in custody.

His two co-accused were granted bail two weeks ago.

Alleged Phala Phala mastermind denied bail:



On Wednesday, an organisation representing farmers, Stop Farm Murders, staged a protest outside the court.

Stop Farm Murders Chairperson, Petrus Sitho, said they wanted justice in the case in which about money was stolen from President Ramaphosa’s farm.

Sitho said they also wanted President Ramaphosa to be held accountable as the owner of the farm.

“We need justice. We need the South African law not to choose sides, all of us are the same … we need the president to also be accountable and also face the music. He must also be arrested because this happened at his farm. This guy who stole money must also not get bail but the president must be accountable.”

