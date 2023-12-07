SANDF refutes allegations of torture squad

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) has dismissed allegations of the existence of a torture squad within the defence force. A report by NGO – Open Secrets has exposed a military squad allegedly responsible for acts of torture, kidnapping and murder within the force.

Open Secrets also claims the squad is responsible for the murder of Hawks Investigator, Colonel Frans Mathipa who was investigating the the kidnapping of alleged ISIS leader Abdella Abadiga and his bodyguard Kadir Jemal Abotese at the Mall of Africa.

Mathipa was murdered in August.

Mystery surrounding death of Hawks detective Frans Mathipa deepens:

Chief of the SANDF General Rudzani Maphwanya dismissed the allegations as a fabrication. He briefed the media in Pretoria earlier.

“For the record, there are no military squads in the defence force that exist to carry out acts of torture and murder or whatever reasons. The SANDF stands for the defence and protection of the people and will always act within the confines of the law and constitution.”

SANDF media briefing: