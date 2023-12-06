Diepsloot community calls for urgent govt intervention

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The community of Diepsloot – north of Johannesburg – has called on government to put more effort in fighting crime in the area.

This as the five suspects arrested in connection with the vigilante attack in which seven people were burnt to death at the weekend – appear in the Randburg Magistrate’s Court.

They were arrested on Monday.

Diepsloot Community Forum’s Lefa Nkala says government needs to urgently step in.

“The problem of Diepsloot is not only the problem of policing, there’s an issue of service delivery as well in the informal settlement. It is something that is contributing a lot to the crime. We had three shut downs and up to so far, there is no government intervention to help our people out of this situation,” explains Nkala.

