EFF back in Western Cape High Court over SONA disruption

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) is expected back in the Western Cape High Court today.

This comes after the Powers and Privileges Committee said it’s not ready to subpoena National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula to testify during the hearing of thirteen EFF MPs starting next week.

The EFF’s lawyers gave Parliament until the end of business yesterday to indicate whether Mapisa-Nqakula will be subpoenaed or they will return to court for the matter to be heard.

The thirteen affected MPs are facing charges of gross disturbance.

This after they were removed during President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Budget Vote in June last year and also during his oral reply session in August last year.

EFF lawyers will now be back in court this afternoon for a full hearing to ask the court to force Parliament to subpoena the Speaker.

Meanwhile, the National Assembly has approved the committee report yesterday, which proposed sanctions against six other EFF MPs, including Julius Malema.

The six will be suspended from Parliament without pay in February next year.

But the EFF lawyers already indicted that they will be back in court in January, if the assembly approved the the sanctions against the six MPs.

