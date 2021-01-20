South Africa has recorded 9 780 new coronavirus infections in the last 24-hour cycle, taking the total number to 1 356 716.
The country has also recorded 839 new COVID-19 related fatalities on Tuesday.
In a statement, Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize says most of the new deaths were recorded in Kwa-Zulu Natal.
“Regrettably, we report 839 more COVID-19 related deaths: 102 from Eastern Cape, 20 from the Free State, 48 from Gauteng, 263 from Kwa-Zulu Natal, 238 from Limpopo, 11 from Mpumalanga, 25 from North West, 2 from Northern Cape and 130 from the Western Cape,” says Dr Mkhize. This brings the total number of deaths to 38 288.
Recoveries currently stand at 1 144 857.
The cumulative number of tests conducted to date is 7 700 019.
