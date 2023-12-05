Valli Moosa highlights the value of independent candidates in SA

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The former chairperson of the Ministerial Advisory Committee on Electoral Reform, Valli Moosa, has highlighted the value of independent candidates to the country’s political system.

This after the Constitutional Court dismissed the application of the Independent Candidates’ Association and Build One South Africa (Bosa).

The two organisations approached the court earlier this year to seek to have the Electoral Amendment Act declared unconstitutional.

They argued that the Act restricted the participation of independent candidates in elections and the National Assembly.

Moosa says independent candidates have a crucial role to play in the country’s political scene.

“They will be in a position to speak their minds. None of them will be subjected to towing a party line. So, every time Parliament votes on a matter, there would be a high degree of surprise on what the outcome would be.”

“And the general public will have the opportunity to lobby Parliament hard, knowing that the people that you can make change their minds would be the independent candidates. Independent candidates will be subject to public persuasion much more than political parties. So, this is a completely new era,” adds Moosa.

