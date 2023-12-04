Robberies prompt closure of 10 NMB schools

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The spate of robberies at township-based schools in the Nelson Mandela Bay District has forced the Department of Education to close those facilities and move teachers to schools closer to the city to complete their end of year operations.

The Education Department says it has recorded at least 10 schools that have been targeted by robbers recently. Principals were also shot at on two occasions while the teachers at the schools lost their personal belongings.

The schools are currently busy with schedules, marking and the finalisation of administrative issues as the academic year is completed. The spokesperson of the Provincial Education Department Malibongwe Mtima says psychosocial support for the affected teachers is also provided.

“A multi-stakeholder meeting is scheduled between the department, SAPS, Community Policing Forum and civil society groups to address and resolve the matter and dates have already been set. In the meantime, a program to protect these facilities has been developed with police to ensure their visibility in the identified critical areas for support.”