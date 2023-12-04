Independents only need 1 000 signatures to contest elections

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Constitutional Court has ruled that independent candidates will only need 1 000 signatures to contest the 2024 general elections.

Build One South Africa (BOSA) and friend of the court, Rivonia Circle, brought the matter before court and were successful in convincing it that the 15% threshold set for independent candidates was unconstitutional.

The apex court declared it invalid, suspended for 24 months for Parliament to cure the defects.

Justice Jody Kollapen delivered the judgment.

“The second judgment accordingly orders as an interim remedy, the striking out in the impugned provision of the 15% quota and in its place, a reading in of 1 000 signatures. It does so on the basis that while there’s never been a contestation requirement in place, 1 000 signatures represents at the very least, a de-facto contestation requirement,” says Kollapen.

