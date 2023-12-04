Suspected drug dealer gunned down in Chatsworth

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A person who is believed to be a drug-dealer has been shot and killed at Chatsworth in the south of Durban.

Police say they are still searching for the suspects who shot dead the alleged drug dealer in a drive-by shooting at the weekend.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson, Robert Netshuinda, “A man who is alleged to be a known drug dealer in the area was shot and killed in an apparent drive-by shooting. The man was having a braai with his friends when he told them that he was going to meet someone urgently, then few minutes later he was pronounced dead in a hail of bullets at the corner of road 101 and 201.”