Citizens urged to drink responsibly during festive season

The Association for Alcohol Responsibility and Education (Aware.org) has advised those who consume alcohol to do so in moderation and responsibly. This as people make plans for the festive season.

Aware.org’s Mokebe Thulo has highlighted the dangers of drinking and driving: “I think people are recognizing some of the real dangers of taking the risk and driving under the influence. I think people are recognizing that there are alternatives to drinking and driving, such as assigning a designated driver such as e-hailing solutions. There are so many alternatives that people can take advantage of.”

The audio file below reports more on the story:

Meanwhile, in October, South Africa recorded a decline in beer consumption.

This is as people move to more affordable alcoholic beverages.

South African Breweries (SAB) says that beer prices increased by more than the Consumer Price Inflation rate between 2013 and 2019.

The video below reports more on beer consumption: