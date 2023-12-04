Impartiality of Parly’s Privileges Committee under spotlight

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The impartiality of Parliament’s Powers and Privileges Committee is expected to come under the spotlight when the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) challenges Parliament and the Committee in the Western Cape High Court today.

The committee conducted a hearing to establish if six EFF members breached Parliament’s Powers, Privileges and Immunities and Provincial Legislatures Act.

This after they stormed the stage during President Cyril Ramaphosa’s 2023 State of the Nation Address (SONA).

Penalties have been proposed after the hearing which was conducted in the absence of the EFF MPs.

The first day of the hearing into the conduct of the six EFF MPs was on November 20.

The six are EFF leader Julius Malema, Floyd Shivambu, Marshall Dlamini, Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, Vuyani Pambo and Sinawo Tambo.

The EFF’s legal representative, Tembeka Ngcukaitobi, had unsuccessfully asked for a postponement of the hearing.

They also wanted an independent judge to oversee the hearings.

The proposed sanctions against the MPs include an apology to President Ramaphosa, South Africans and Parliament.

They will also be suspended from Parliament for a month in February next year without pay.

All the proposed sanctions have to be approved by the Assembly first, before implementation.

