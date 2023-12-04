ANC aims for ‘decisive victory’ in 2024 general elections

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The African National Congress (ANC) says achieving a decisive victory in the 2024 general elections is its target.

This is despite the party’s Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula admitting earlier this year that the ANC might lose its majority if it didn’t fix the country’s energy crisis.

But the party’s national chairperson Gwede Mantashe said at the closing of the ANC’s political education workshop in Boksburg east of Johannesburg that they hoped for an outright majority in next year’s elections.

“We have an outside chance of making some gains in certain areas and communities that never trusted us before but it’s not going to be luck. It will depend on the work we do. The biggest resource this movement has over everybody is its people.”

“That is the biggest resource we have as the ANC and a political ideological clarity. Without them, we are in trouble. Let us go out there and work for a decisive victory in 2024. I don’t want 50+. I think we must win decisively,” adds Mantashe.

ANC Deputy President Paul Mashatile says he is also confident that the party will emerge victorious in next year’s general elections, despite service delivery problems in the country.

He took the party’s election campaign to the Buffalo City Metro in the Eastern Cape, where he took part in several community engagements including door-to-door visits.

Mashatile encouraged party volunteers to be visible in their communities and proactive in addressing challenges.

The video below reports more on the story: