Matric final exams unaffected by rolling blackouts

Basic Education says the writing of the matric final examinations has not been affected by rolling power blackouts. The department says there have been no reports of power blackouts during the writing of exams despite Eskom’s scheduled load shedding.

Over 700 000 matric learners are expected to finish their final exams this week. The department’s Chief Director of Examinations, Dr Rufus Polio says arrangements were made with Eskom not to schedule power blackouts during the writing of exams.

“What we need to indicate is that there’s no load shedding during exam writing. What we heard was in KZN in one centre, where there was a technical problem. That was limited to that one centre. But electricity was restored and learners were able to write. So there was no load shedding. That is why I said thanks to Eskom during the writing of CAPS and IT.”

The 2023 matric exam has been given a clean bill of health.

The Minister of Basic Education, Angie Motshekga, says that the matric exams have gone smoothly so far. A clean exam without the leakage of any papers.

Potential interruptions from common service delivery protests targeting schools where exams are underway were contained.

However, she warns the Class of 2023 not to attend parties to mark the end of their exams. She expresses concern about videos showing matriculants drinking excessively at ‘pen down’ parties to celebrate finishing their exams.

“It really is a time for celebration. Hundreds of our children are overindulging in alcohol, binge drinking and even on the wrong side of the law. Even though you are over 18, adulthood comes with responsibilities,” says.

Marking at centres across the country is expected to start this week in 689 examination centres across the country.