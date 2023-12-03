Creecy in talks with World Bank over impact of Komati Plant closure

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Environment Minister Barbara Creecy says she is engaging the World Bank on the challenges facing communities after the decommissioning of the Komati power station in Mpumalanga.

This comes as the COP28 climate change summit continues in Dubai.

The Presidential Climate Commission has received a preliminary report which says locals in the area had not been taken into account when a decision was made to decommission the station.

Creecy says people are not happy. “Those who had been in a broader service provision eco-system of the power station. They were extremely bitter.”

Minister Creecy engages World Bank on Komati Power Plant closure impact: