Limpopo police arrest more than 50 illegal miners

More than 50 illegal miners have been arrested in various identified hotspots in the Sekhukhune district in Limpopo.

Police spokesperson Hlulani Mashaba says they were arrested in an operation involving soldiers, police officers and other law enforcement agencies.

Mashaba says they confiscated two firearms and 33 generators amongst others during the arrest.

“Over 50 illegal miners caught in action during a disruption operation held in Sekhukhune district. Others were arrested during road blocks stop and searches in the identified hotspot area. During the arrest we confiscated one truck, two firearms one excavator, 33 generators and the arrested suspects will soon appear before magistrate’s court to face charges relate to illegal mining.”

The South African government has been battling with legal mining crisis.