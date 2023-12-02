Observatory, surrounding areas without power due to fire

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Johannesburg residents in the Observatory and surrounding areas could be without power for more than two days, according to City Power.

Officials have begun emergency isolation of the Observatory substation, which caught fire on Saturday.

Power supply has been affected in areas including Bellevue, Kensington, Houghton, Cyrildene, and parts of Yeoville.

#JoburgUpdates #CityPowerUpdates #Inner-City Observatory Substation:

There has been an emergency isolation affecting Observatory, Kensington and surroundings. The emergency isolation has been implemented as a result of reports of fire at the Substation. Customers will be out of… — @CityPowerJhb (@CityPowerJhb) December 2, 2023

City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena says they are still working on establishing the cause of the fire. He says they are not sure when power will be restored.

“The team will start with the investigation into the cause of this fire before we can be able to start with the repairs and also determine the cause of this fire. We will, basically, be looking at the alternatives in terms of the restoration of power to some of the customers if there are those opportunities. But we currently looking at probably more than two days of no electricity to some of these customers.”