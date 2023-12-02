sabc-plus-logo

Observatory, surrounding areas without power due to fire

Johannesburg residents in the Observatory and surrounding areas could be without power for more than two days, according to City Power.

Officials have begun emergency isolation of the Observatory substation, which caught fire on Saturday.

Power supply has been affected in areas including Bellevue, Kensington, Houghton, Cyrildene, and parts of Yeoville.

City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena says they are still working on establishing the cause of the fire. He says they are not sure when power will be restored.

“The team will start with the investigation into the cause of this fire before we can be able to start with the repairs and also determine the cause of this fire. We will, basically, be looking at the alternatives in terms of the restoration of power to some of the customers if there are those opportunities. But we currently looking at probably more than two days of no electricity to some of these customers.”

 

