City of Joburg urges caution during heatwave, avoid direct sunlight

The City of Johannesburg’s Emergency Management Service says South Africans should avoid direct sunlight as the current heatwave is expected to persist until Tuesday.

EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi encourages residents to monitor young children and has urged people to stay away from rivers and streams as they might be tempted to cool themselves in often-dangerous waters.

Mulaudzi says South Africans should stay hydrated during this period of high temperatures.

“Residents are urged to avoid direct sunlight between eleven and three in the afternoon, and also those who are working directly in the sunlight that we urge them to take regular breaks, because exposure to these extremely hot temperatures can lead to heat exhaustion, which might lead to heat cramps, which might also lead to heatstroke.”