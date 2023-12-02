Two Moedwil learners to appear in court for assaulting hostel worker

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Two learners of a high school in Moedwil, North West, will appear in court later this month after allegedly assaulting a worker at the school hostel.

Police spokesperson in the North West Adele Myburgh says the worker was busy serving food to the learners when the two learners demanded more food.

Myburgh says when he however indicated that he was unable to give them more food as the other learners also needed to eat they assaulted him.

The two boys aged 18 and 19 have already been charged and warned to appear in the Koster Magistrate Court on 19 December.