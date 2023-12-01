Somalia calls for help to deal with climate change

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Somalia’s President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud urged developing nations at the COP28 climate summit on Friday to support nations struggling with the effects of climate change events.

“We join the call for the developing nations to honour their commitments to the most affected nations, especially in supporting our climate actions, means of implementation. We also call on world leaders gathered here to agree on the operationalisation of the loss and Damage Fund agreed in Sharm El Sheikh last year.”

Somalia has been battered by relentless heavy rains that begun in October, caused by the El Nino and Indian Ocean Dipole weather phenomena.

Both are climate patterns that impact ocean surface temperatures and cause above-average rainfall.

The intense rains have unleashed widespread flooding across the country, triggering displacement and exacerbating an already existing humanitarian crisis caused by years of insurgency.

The flooding has been described as the worst in decades.