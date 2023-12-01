Mourinho criticises Roma’s ‘superficial approach’ after Servette draw

Reading Time: 1 minute

AS Roma manager Jose Mourinho said some of his players had adopted a “superficial approach” in Thursday’s Europa League game against Servette in Geneva after the hosts fought back in the second half for a 1-1 draw.

Mourinho’s side took the lead in the first half through Romelu Lukaku but Servette pegged them back shortly after halftime through Chris Bedia.

The point leaves Roma second in Group G, two points behind Slavia Prague.

“I really don’t understand. I’ve played 150 matches in the Champions League that are much more ‘important’ than this and my motivation for these matches is sky-high,” Mourinho said.

“It seems that some people who don’t have much European experience play these games somewhat superficially. It’s always the same lads who stay focussed for 90 minutes and I don’t need to name them. Then there are people who have a bit of a superficial approach in this type of game.”

“It’s a shame we didn’t have a camera in the dressing room at halftime because I always hammer it into them. I warn them about going out for the second half against a team losing 1-0 at home. We took that moment of the game too lightly,” the former Chelsea, Manchester United and Real Madrid manager added.

If Roma finishes second in the group they would go into a playoff against a team dropping down from the Champions League for a place in the round of 16.

“I don’t think being in the playoffs is a disaster,” Mourinho said.

“Obviously, it’s going to be difficult but it’s also motivating … we’ll have another big European night at a packed-out Olimpico.”

Roma will host bottom side Sheriff Tiraspol on December 14 in their final group match while third-placed Servette visit Prague before dropping to the Europa Conference League.