Senior Hamas leadership in SA ahead of Palestine global convention

Palestinian organisation Hamas senior leadership is in South Africa ahead of the 5th global convention of solidarity with Palestine.

Politburo member Dr Basem Naim, Hamas representative in Iran, Dr Khaled Qaddoumi and Hamas International Relations director Emad Saber will meet with political parties, civil society groups and the Palestine Solidarity Movement.

They will also provide updates on the current situation in Gaza and hear South Africa’s views.

Meanwhile, Minister in the President Khumbudzo Ntshavheni briefed the media in Cape Town saying the Palestine group is attending a private engagement and they will announce if government meets with the group.

“We not in the business of tracking anyone. You have said they are here attending a conference. That conference is not a government conference. So, I don’t know how government must account for people who are coming to attend private conferences that are hosted in the country. If they meet government, we will announce but so far, we have no schedule of meeting with them.”