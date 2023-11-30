New Delhi has amplified the Global South’s voice: Modi

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has defended his country’s record as its G20 Presidency comes to an end.

He says New Delhi has revitalized multilateralism, amplified the Global South’s voice, championed development and fought for the empowerment of women. Brazil is taking over the Presidency of G20, which is a key international platform seeking to stabilize global economy. At the recent G20 Summit in India, the African Union officially joined the platform.

Modi says New Delhi sought to offer the world an alternative to the status quo by reminding the world of what unites us rather than what divides us.

He says the inclusion of the African Union as a permanent member of G20 has fostered a dialogue on global challenges and opportunities. The Indian Prime Minister also adds that they led deliberations on geopolitical issues and impact on global growth.

He further says terrorism and the senseless killing of civilians are unacceptable and it must be addressed now.

Meanwhile, South Africa is expected to take over as G20 chair in 2025.