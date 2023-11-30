Free State police hunt for mother who abandoned newborn baby

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

Police in Odendaalsrus are looking for the mother of a newborn baby girl who was found abandoned and covered with a towel outside a house at Kutloanong.

Free State police spokesperson, Stephen Thakeng say the baby was found with an umbilical cord still attached and she was taken to a local hospital for medical treatment. He says a case of child neglect, attempted murder and failure to report a birth has been opened.

“A passerby saw the baby abandoned in Kutloanong and that’s when the police were informed and on our arrival that’s when we found the baby covered with a dirty towel and the umbilical cord was still attached to the body. At this stage the mother is unknown. We are appealing to anybody with information regarding the whereabouts of the mother to please come forward so that we can ensure that the mother is brought to book,” says Thakeng.