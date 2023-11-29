Motsepe Foundation donates funds for community projects

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

Founder and Chairperson of the Motsepe Foundation Dr Patrice Motsepe says no citizen deserves to suffer as a result of the rising cost of living and increase in poverty levels that continue to ravage rural and township communities.

The Foundation in conjunction with African Rainbow Minerals held its annual gifts allocation ceremony in Sandton, north of Johannesburg.

Recipients, who included Royal Houses and Faith Based Organisations as well as private entities, received gifts in monetary form.

This will be utilised for their projects to uplift the poor and marginalised in their communities.

Motsepe says the Foundation has a huge obligation to double its efforts to fight poverty but corruption remains a challenge.

“It’s not about the money but the challenges of our country are enormous. As if they are not enough, we have millions of people who are unemployed. We have got problems of load shedding, serious problems of corruption, potholes and various others. If we look at the failures and the weaknesses, there are many of them. We have to deal with them.”

African Rainbow Minerals Founder Dr Patrice Motsepe and his wife and fellow philanthropist Dr Precious Moloi Motsepe, handed over cheques to fund community upliftment projects to religious and faith based organisations in Sandton today. #sabcnews pic.twitter.com/gOhvNkP4DG — Ofentse Setimo🇿🇦 (@Stimoroller) November 29, 2023

Siyalithatha Mzaidume received the Motsepe Foundation’s Donation on behalf of the Amapondo Royal Kingdom in the Eastern Cape.

’Motsepe Foundation has made it clear to the Amapondo Kingdom that he wants to see that we do sustainable programmes to make us independently stand on our own, away from being dependent on government and away from being dependent on anyone else, so that all the upliftment programmes we want to do, we can be able to do without limitations.”