SABC’s new GCEO to prioritise financial viability: Ramukumba

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) Chairperson Khathutshelo Ramukumba says one of the newly-appointed Chief Executive Officer’s key priorities is the issue of financial sustainability.

The public broadcaster earlier announced the appointment of Nomsa Chabeli as its new Group Chief Executive Officer.

Ramukunba says that in order to achieve a financial turnaround, the employees need to work together with Chabeli.

“What we would be doing starting with Ms Chabeli as the incoming Group CEO is to contract in a meaningful way, and more importantly being able to monitor that performance in terms of the agreed terms and conditions and deliverables; and ensuring that, that culture of high performance is cascaded down the entire organisation. That there actually are consequences where we are not able to achieve what we have committed to. It’s the only way that we are able to realise the potential of this great asset that the people of South Africa have.”

Ramukunba says Chabeli is well-experienced.

“Miss Chabeli brings with her a wealth of experience in corporate South Africa which spans both the public sector and the private sector and importantly she also brings experience from the broadcasting sector which places her well to assist us in turning the fortunes of the SABC.”