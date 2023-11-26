Sundowns get their CAF Champions League campaign off on a high note

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

Mamelodi Sundowns started their CAF Champions League campaign on a high note by beating FC Nouadhibou of Mauritania 3-0.

It took Brazilian Lucas Ribeiro 22 minutes to put Sundowns in the lead. Then Namibian Peter Shalulile made it 2-0 for Sundowns a few minutes later.

Thapelo Morena was unlucky not to score the third goal for Sundowns early in the second half.

The visitors were reduced to ten players after their goalkeeper got a red card for dangerous play.

Substitute Gaston Sirino made it 3-0 from the resultant free kick.

Sundowns are facing a tight fixture programme with three games in six days.

Their next match is against neighbours SupperSport United on Wednesday evening. Then they travel to the Democratic Republic of Congo to face TP Mazembe on Saturday.