Ramaphosa meets traditional leaders in KZN’s Jozini Municipality

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

The ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa is in Bambanana in the Jozini Municipality, northern KwaZulu-Natal, where he is meeting with traditional leaders. This follows his visit to Umzimkhulu on the province’s south coast yesterday.

Today’s meeting is behind closed doors. The venue has service delivery issues such as a lack of water and sanitation.

Ramaphosa will interact with residents later.

Cross-border crime is also prevalent in the area. Locals have for years been calling on government to secure the South African-Mozambique border.

Meanwhile, the ANC NEC member Mdumiseni Ntuli says despite the appointment of a task force to deal with cross-border crime in Manguzi, the problems persist.

“I know that 2/3 years ago the president mandated the minister of police to establish a special unit which focuses on addressing the syndicates on the crime that has been taking place with people that have been robbing South Africans and taking the vehicles to Mozambique and the neighbouring countries. A great deal of work has been done by that team and working with traditional leaders and the community. Of course, we have not yet reached a stage where we can say that crime has been completely eradicated.”