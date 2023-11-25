Former Pirates defender Papi Khomane and mother die in a car accident

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Former Orlando Pirates defender and SABC Sport Analyst, Papi Khomane and his mother, Rita Khomane, have died in a car accident on Saturday. Orlando Pirates Football Club have confirmed in a statement.

“The Club was informed by his father and another Bucs legend, Yster Khomane who confirmed that both his son and his wife Mrs Rita Khomane were involved in a motor vehicle accident today,” reads the statement from club in part.

Pirates have described Khomane, who turned out for the Buccaneers a 150 times in his 9-year career at the club, as a man of few words whose performances on the field of play spoke volumes.

“His leadership, both in demeanour and play, was a guiding force for the team,” says the club in statement.

Khomane, who also donned the national colours, was the son of a former Orlando Pirates stalwart, Yster Khomane, who played for the Sea Robber, as Pirates are known, in the 1970s.

“His journey with the club was not just about his contributions on the field; it was about continuing a legacy. Papi and his father Yster, who played for the Buccaneers in the late 70s, were one of the rare father-son duos in the club’s history. This familial legacy is a testament to the deep connection the Khomane family has with the club.”

Messages of condolences have been pouring in on social media.

🔴 JUST IN🔴 The show stopper of a defence (Paul Ndlanya & Chukwu know him very well), Papi Khomane, is believed to have passed on from a horrible vehicle accident. Rest Buccaneer!🖤🏁☠️ pic.twitter.com/YtssuiynIZ — Constitution First 🇿🇦 (@Constitution_94) November 25, 2023

🕊️Rest in Peace Papi Khomane pic.twitter.com/vmMksAcRnK — Nonie (@NNHLAKES) November 25, 2023

Papi Khomane’s death just reminded me of Lesley Manyathela’s passing. You were good soldiers for Orlando Pirates.

May their souls rest in peace. 🕊️🕊️ — Sah Gigaba (@NginguSah) November 25, 2023

Clifford Moleko, Lesely Manyathela, Gift Leremi and Bheka Phakathi are some of the players who played for Pirates, whose lives were claimed in car accidents.

More details are expected to be announced in the coming days.