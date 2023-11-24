Pistorius’ parole officially begins on January 5

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Murder convict Oscar Pistorius will be a free man next year. This is after the Parole Board granted him parole on Friday. The former athlete was serving a 13-year and five-month sentence for the murder of his girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp, in February 2013.

Steenkamp was tragically shot multiple times in a bathroom at Oscar Pistorius’ home on Valentine’s Day.

On 5 January, Pistorius will walk free as his parole will officially begin. Earlier this year, his application was declined as the board ruled that he was not yet eligible on the grounds that he had not served a minimum period of imprisonment.

However, an appeal with the apex court ruled differently leading to Friday’s decision.

Department of Correctional Services Singabakho Nxumalo says, “Pistorius will complete the remainder of the sentence in the system of community corrections and will be subjected to supervision in compliance with parole conditions until his sentence expires.”

While out of prison, Pistorius will be under correctional supervision with various conditions.

“He will need to go for therapy for anger issues, gender-based violence issues and community service,” adds Nxumalo.

Steenkamp’s mother, June, says she is satisfied with the conditions imposed by the Parole Board as it sends a clear message that gender-based violence will not be tolerated. She adds that she could not face Pistorius.

Her family spokesperson Rob Matthews shares her impact statement. “I do not know to what extent this behaviour still exists or was evident during his time of incarceration, but I am concerned for the safety of any woman should this not have been addressed in his rehabilitation. I do not know which rehabilitation programmes were attended by Oscar while incarcerated, but I sincerely hope that his rehabilitation included psychotherapy to deal with his temper and abusive behavior toward women.”

