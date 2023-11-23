Sibanye-Stillwater murder accused abandons bail application

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

The man, who allegedly stabbed to death a Sibanye Stillwater mine colleague and took a selfie with his corpse, has abandoned his bail application.

Boinehelo Lefefa has made a brief appearance at the Westonaria Magistrate’s Court on Gauteng’s far Westrand after his formal bail application was postponed on Monday.

Lefefa faces a charge of premeditated murder.

Advocate Lwazi Mzinyathix, representing Lefefa, told the court on Thursday that they were abandoning bail, but did not give reasons for changing minds.

Meanwhile, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) says they are hopeful that by the time they go back to court, the investigations will be done so the defense is prepared for the trial.

NPA spokesperson, Phindi Mjonondwane, says the investigations are at an advanced stage and should be concluded soon.

Magistrate Carola Van Heerden of the Westonaria Magistrate’s Court refers the case to the Regional Court for 30 January next year.