Israel, Hamas truce begins on Friday with first batch of hostages

Qatar’s Foreign Ministry has announced that a truce between Israel and Hamas in Gaza will start on Friday with the first batch of hostages to be released in the afternoon.

The truce will include a comprehensive ceasefire in both the north and south of the Gaza Strip.

This comes as African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Fikile Mbalula says Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu must be brought before the International Criminal Court (ICC) for what he calls genocide that is unfolding in Gaza.

Speaking to the SABC about the ANC’s apparent divergent positions on Russia’s invasion and occupation of parts of Ukraine and the Israel-Hamas war, Mbalula says the ANC will continue to push for peace, but the party will not hesitate to stand with the oppressed.

“Netanyahu is war talk and intransigent. Immediately on the eve of the implementation of this truce he then went to the press and said Hamas must be chased wherever they are and that is what he did, that is a warlord.”

“We are not wrong everyday about our decision to take him to the ICC and they must be investigated for violence of human rights. Netanyahu is a warlord and there is no other definition for that man,” adds Mbalula.

