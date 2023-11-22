SA welcomes Israeli-Hamas hostage release deal

Reading Time: 2 minutes

South Africa has welcomed the announcement that Israel and Hamas have agreed to a deal that will see the release of women and children who were taken hostage by Hamas during its attack on Israel in early October.

The Presidency says South Africa is hopeful that this will pave the way for more engagements in the Middle East for the achievement of lasting peace.

Qatar played a mediation role that led to the two sides agreeing to a four-day truce.

Presidential spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya says this is a first step in the right direction to get the warring parties on the negotiating table.

“It’s a development that President Ramaphosa greatly welcomes. It is a development that is consistent with the action that the President has been calling for; that we have, as soon as possible, a humanitarian ceasefire, to alleviate the levels of distress that people who are injured, and people who are in hospitals, families who are in need of food and water are able to access all those amenities.”

Israel-Hamas War I Truce and hostage release widely welcomed

Closure of Israeli Embassy

The Cabinet will discuss the motion on the closing of the Israeli Embassy that was adopted by the National Assembly.

Magwenya says the President will consult widely. He says the President wants to ensure that his final decision on the motion is accepted by all stakeholders.

“It is an issue that will be taken quite seriously. It is an issue that will be looked at comprehensively in terms of our relationship with Israel both in the long term and short term. The President will also look at what would a decision mean to South Africa’s participation in any peace process. So there are a number of issues that would have to be considered notwithstanding the advice that we receive from Parliament.”