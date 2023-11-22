eMalahleni residents call on police to do more to fight child rape

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Police in Mpumalanga have been accused of not doing enough to fight the rape and abduction of children. Residents of eMalahleni have called on the provincial police commissioner, Semakaleng Manamela, to intervene.

Several young girls are reported missing and locals accuse the provincial police of not doing enough to stop the abduction and rape of children.

The residents of eMalahleni marched to vent their frustration about the escalating incidents of rape and abduction of young girls in the area.

It is alleged that more than seven incidents of rape and abduction of young girls have been reported to the Vosman Police Station in the past three months.

Nkomazi residents stage a peaceful march for child protection awareness:

The residents accuse the police of failing to properly investigate cases of rape, abduction, and gender-based violence. The locals allege that police often complain about shortages of resources such as vehicles when called to attend to a complaint.

A resident, Vinolia Mashiane, says they want a functional Child Protection Unit in eMalahleni. “The reason we are calling for the Child Protection Unit is that we do not have one in Emalahleni. Even if we maybe they launched it in Emalahleni years ago, it is not functional or visible for the community to utilise it. So, that is why we are calling for a functional protection unit in our community.”

A community leader, Mattews Hlabane, has called on the police to intensify their investigations. Hlabane says people suspected to be involved in the abduction of young girls should be arrested.

“The truth is that the modus operandi of people that are abducting these girls are the same. We don’t know whether it is a serial rapist or what. But we have been appealing to the SAPS. It is only today that the police are saying that they are about to make some arrests and they are concluding their investigation. But a delay is too much.”

Mpumalanga police spokesperson, Selvy Mohlala, says police will attend to the demands made by the residents.

“Let me start with this one – the establishment of a unit that will focus on the kids. We have a unit called family violence and child protection and sexual offences unit within each district. So, there is no reason for one to establish another unit when there are other units. And some of the issues that you see in my view I would say there are practically impossible, you cannot say you will change all members and bring new members to that particular police station. The issue of fighting crime is an issue that involves everyone. Yes, there might have been issues whereby the community is not happy with. It is a matter that as the SAPS we must find a way of dealing with those particular matters, perhaps to say let’s look at these particular cases.”

Police have been given seven days to respond.