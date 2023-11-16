Woman arrested on suspicion of murdering relatives for insurance

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

A woman has been arrested on suspicion that she murdered her relatives to benefit from insurance claims. The 49-year-old suspect was linked through analysis and collection of evidence including the exhumation of a body.

She was arrested in Centurion, South of Pretoria this morning with the help of the police and an insurance company.

National police spokesperson, Athlenda Mathe, has urged insurance companies and the public to report cases where they suspect foul play or criminal activity when it comes to insurance policies or claims.

“For the past two months, Sergeant Keshi Mabunda and a team of detectives have been working on this case following a tip-off from relatives of this suspect. Mabunda was roped in to kick-start investigations due to his expertise in solving similar cases. The suspect will now appear on a charge of murder before the Mmabatho Magistrate’s Court on Friday.”

The suspect was arrested in connection with the murder of her cousin in Mmabatho, North West. It is alleged that she insured her relatives, killed them, and claimed payouts.

She is also being investigated for the death of her son, who died in July this year, her husband who died in 2016 and two daughters who died in 2005 and 2015.