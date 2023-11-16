Vhembe Municipality concludes internal VBS investigation

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

The newly appointed mayor of Vhembe District Municipality in Limpopo, Fridah Nkondo, says their institution has already conducted its internal investigations on the VBS saga.

Nkondo has, however, refused to divulge the details of their investigations saying the matter is being dealt with by the courts and the African National Congress (ANC) NEC.

The district municipality has illegally invested more than R300 million in public funds into the defunct VBS mutual bank. She has replaced the axed Dowelani Nenguda who has now become a speaker. Nkondo was speaking during her inauguration in Thohoyandou.

“The issue of VBS is in court, this municipality has already done its internal investigations. There is nothing that I can say, it is in court, it is in the public domain. I will leave it to the court and also the authority that deals with us as the deployee of the African National Congress, that is the national NEC and the integrity committee.”

Meanwhile, the Economic Freedom Freedom (EFF) in the Vhembe District Municipality in Limpopo has expressed its disappointment about the appointment of Nkondo. EFF Councillor Fhatuwani Begwa says Nkondo has failed to lead the council during her tenure as a speaker.

“We are not satisfied because Fridah Nkondo failed to run the house, and now they just shifted her to the senior position which is going to fail again, we are not satisfied at all.”