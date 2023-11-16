Cross-examination of Sergeant Mogane continues in Meyiwa trial

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

The defence in the Senzo Meyiwa trial will continue with the cross-examination of state witness Sergeant Vusumuzi Mogane when it resumes in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria this morning.

Yesterday, it emerged that the version of one of the accused Bongani Ntanzi was consistent with some aspects of what Mogane told the court about what happened around the time that he says police assaulted him.

Mogane transported Ntanzi to different locations during the police investigation into Meyiwa’s 2014 murder.

Defence lawyer Thulani Mngomezulu has requested the state to furnish him with tracking data from other vehicles that Mogane used to transport Ntanzi.

