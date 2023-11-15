Emotional tribute to musician Marc Rantseli at Soweto Theatre

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The death of musician Marc Rantseli of the legendary MarcAlex duo has been described as a tremendous loss to the music industry. This was the sentiment given during his memorial service at the Soweto Theatre on Wednesday afternoon.

The 58-year-old passed away on Thursday last week in hospital, after a short illness.

The MarcAlex duo gained popularity with their song Quick Quick in the 1980s.

Family, friends and fans gathered at the Soweto Theatre to celebrate his life. The stage was adorned with photographs of Rantseli, as well as several bouquets of white roses and flowers.

His death has been described as a massive loss to the South African music fraternity. Internationally renowned singer and songwriter Yvonne Chaka Chaka says Rantseli’s music will live on forever.

“A big loss to the country, a big loss to his family, a big loss to the world, because MarcAlex, when they came out they travelled the whole world, with big artists, Brenda Fassie, Lucky Dube, Yvonne Chaka Chaka, Chico and they have done a lot of work. All artists are here to come and pay their respects and I just want to say to the family, he has ran his race, he has done what God has asked him to come and do and may his soul rest in peace, his music will always live on.”

Another legendary musician and close friend of Rantseli, Blondie Makhene, says Marc was not only a trailblazer, but a humble human being with a heart of gold.

“He was such an amazing human being and such an amazing person and especially a songwriter. When I worked with him, we were still young and he came and wrote a song, it was after ‘We Are the World’. So we combined South African stars and made a song, it’s called ‘Give Us All’. Give Us All – the love we need and help us all, have faith in everyone, that’s Marc.”

Rantseli’s daughter, Naledi Ngcobo, says he was an exceptional father who will be dearly missed by the entire family.

“It’s difficult today you know, being here and speaking of him in the past tense. He was everything to me, we had an amazing relationship, we were like friends, and we could sit and talk for hours. He was funny and we had a lot of special times together. He was a supporting father and he supported everything I do, and he knew I wanted to be in the music industry and he supported it and so I am glad that I had the time that I had with him while he was around.”

Rantseli will be laid to rest on Saturday.