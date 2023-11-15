Another AI-generated video scam targets SABC

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has been the target of yet another Artificial Intelligence (AI)-generated money-making scam.

This follows videos that have surfaced on various social media platforms. They purport to be SABC News anchors advertising a project by Elon Musk.

These fake videos claim you can make as much as R30 000 a day and that some prominent business people have already invested in this.

In the latest scam, the voice of SABC TV News anchor Bongiwe Zwane is used in an automated telephone message asking people to donate money to a foundation.

Zwane has dismissed this and warns people not to fall for this scam.

“Please note: if you receive a call purporting to be from a Bongiwe Zwane Foundation, please note I do not have a Bongiwe Zwane Foundation. So do not invest your money there. At the same time, I am not involved or part of any scam to bring Elon Musk to South Africa or any platform of that sort for you to get R30 000 a day.”

Meanwhile, SABC Group Executive for News and Current Affairs, Moshoeshoe Monare has stressed that SABC’s editorial policy does not allow any of its employees to advertise or sell products on its broadcasting platforms.