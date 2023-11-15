Over 1000 Eastern Cape children suffer from severe acute malnutrition

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

Malnutrition remains a major challenge in the Eastern Cape. A recent report by the Human Rights Commission revealed that between April 2021 and March 2022, 1087 children presented with Severe Acute Malnutrition, while 116 children died in the province.

Meanwhile, the Department of Social Development had forfeited R67 million of unspent funds that were set aside to be allocated towards Social Relief of distress grants in 2021-2022 financial year.

While this is the case, hunger continues to affect many families, in some parts of the province. Two siblings from Elliotdale live under appalling conditions and have been forced to drop out of school due to non-payment of fees.

One of the siblings who is 16 -years old explains, “We stayed together, we dropped out of school because we did not have money to pay for school fees, and we could not get our school reports. My brother went to Mqanduli to relatives and I stayed here with no food. I would like to be assisted with money to pay school fees so that we can go back to school.”

Poverty is a challenge in the province:

Eastern Cape government spokesperson, Khuselwa Rantjie says there are interventions in place to fight the plight of poverty.

“Provincial government has been implementing various interventions and strategies towards addressing the triple challenges of poverty, inequality, and unemployment. However, these interventions have not yet fully addressed the concerning plight of child malnutrition in the province.”