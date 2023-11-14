FlySafair scoops five awards at Civil Aviation Industry Awards

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

FlySafair emerged as the standout winner at the Civil Aviation Industry Awards, securing five prestigious accolades.

These include the esteemed National Company of the Year, Best Airline Operator/Airline, Aviation Maintenance Organisation Award in the Medium – Large category, Aviation Professional Award, and the Public Vote – Best Airline Award, as voted by members of the public.

ExecuJet, one of the country’s largest aircraft operators, went on to scoop four categories, winning the Aviation Customer Service, Aviation Innovation and Aviation Security, and the People Development awards.

This was the third instalment of the awards ceremony since it was first held in 2018.

There were 18 overall categories that were on offer at the ceremony hosted by the South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) in Modderfontein.

The public voted for OR Tambo International Airport as the Best Airport and Fly Safair as their leading airline of choice.

Other winners for the night included the Air Traffic Navigation Services (Aviation Transformation Award) and King Shaka International Airport for the Aviation Sustainability and Environment Award.