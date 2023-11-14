Women’s Super League to get Panini treatment

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

The massive rise in popularity of the Women’s Super League in England will be marked by its first set of Panini stickers, the Football Association said on Tuesday.

Generations of soccer fans across the world have cherished their sticker collections, but until now, only international tournaments in women’s football have been celebrated by Panini.

However, a licensing partnership with the FA means a new collection of nearly 350 stickers will be available, including the sought-after shinies.

“We are thrilled to announce our relationship with Panini, a brand that is synonymous with football worldwide,” said Sue Campbell, the FA’s Director of Women’s Football.

“With fan experience key to everything we do, we are delighted that fans of the WSL will now be able to collect and trade stickers of their favourite players.”

The WSL enjoyed a 170% rise in attendances last season and the trend is predicted to continue.

The stickers will be available in December.