Arab, Muslim leaders express support for people of Gaza

Arab and Muslim leaders have expressed their unwavering support for the people of Gaza. They met during an extraordinary summit in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, where they called for an immediate ceasefire in the enclave.

Arab and Muslim leaders have formed a united front as they want an end to human suffering in Gaza. Palestinian President, Mahmoud Abbas says this war must end.

Israel has come under fire as the Arab bloc insists international humanitarian law must be respected.

Meanwhile, President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to undertake a state visit to Qatar and the current situation in the Gaza Strip will dominate talks with the Emir of Qatar.

