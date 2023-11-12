Desmond and Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation launch puppet show

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The Desmond and Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation has launched a new puppet show Desmond’s World aimed for children in early childhood development (ECD) stages to learn and better understand the concept of tolerance and emotional intelligence.

The puppet show marks the beginning of the Tutu Foundation’s early childhood development programme known as Tutu Tots. It’s been piloted in the Cape Metro over the past few weeks and it will be rolled out to children from across the province in the coming weeks.

The show mirrors the values and principles of the late Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu in young children between the age of four and eight.

The first birch came from an ECDC out in Mitchell’s Plain on the Cape Flats. It’s predicated on a book Archbishop Tutu wrote called Desmond and the Very Mean World. The book is based on his experience of being bullied as a young boy. It’s also about how he overcame this with the help of a trusted adult, Father Trevor Huddleston.

Phumi Nhlapo of the Desmond and Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation explains:

“It’s a way of teaching social skills and emotional skills in order to be able to navigate life things. That we really like to know we use these words ubuntu, we use forgiveness, compassion and sometimes you don’t know what exactly that means but if you use things like this show, which shows children in a funny way a situation which is relatable.”

Tutu wrote a number of children’s books meant to affirm and inspire young minds.

Experts believe the use of puppets act as a pedagogical tool for preschool learning activities.

The story was developed with the assistance of the ECD team at the Two Ocean Aquarium Foundation.

It’s being delivered in a fun and engaging manner to enable socio-emotional learning.

Desmond and Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation launches puppet show: